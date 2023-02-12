Expelled BKU (Ugrahan) leaders cry foul, form new outfit at Longowal

Sangrur, February 11
Terming their expulsion from the BKU (Ugrahan) unconstitutional today, a group of farmer leaders formed another outfit under the name of Bharti Kisan Union Ekta (Azad) during a meeting held at the grain market in Longowal. A nine-member committee has also been constituted to run the new union till the election of the president and his team.
“Without giving any valid reasons, senior leaders of the BKU Ugrahan expelled us some days back. They alleged that we were involved in anti-union activities, but failed to share any concrete evidence to prove their allegations. With the support of farmers, we have formed the BKU Ekta Azad today and will keep fighting for their demands,” said Jaswinder Longowal, a new outfit member.
The nine members of the outfit panel, include Jaswinder Longowal, Manjit Singh, Gurmale Singh, Gurdev Singh, Karnail Singh, Dilbag Singh, Gurpreet Kaur, Devinder Kaur and Baljit Kaur. The panel members will conduct village-wise meetings to mobilise support for the new union. Besides, a membership drive has also been launched.
“After enrolling members, we will elect the president as per the constitution. Each member of our union will get a chance to share his feedback for the election of the president,” said Longowal. Farmers from Sangrur, Malerkotla and Patiala attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, general secretary of Sangrur district of the BKU Ugrahan, Darbara Singh Chajla, said, “The BKU Ugrahan has taken action against leaders after proper inquiry based on required evidence.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...