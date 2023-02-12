Expelled BKU (Ugrahan) leaders cry foul, form new outfit at Longowal

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 11

Terming their expulsion from the BKU (Ugrahan) unconstitutional today, a group of farmer leaders formed another outfit under the name of Bharti Kisan Union Ekta (Azad) during a meeting held at the grain market in Longowal. A nine-member committee has also been constituted to run the new union till the election of the president and his team.

“Without giving any valid reasons, senior leaders of the BKU Ugrahan expelled us some days back. They alleged that we were involved in anti-union activities, but failed to share any concrete evidence to prove their allegations. With the support of farmers, we have formed the BKU Ekta Azad today and will keep fighting for their demands,” said Jaswinder Longowal, a new outfit member.

The nine members of the outfit panel, include Jaswinder Longowal, Manjit Singh, Gurmale Singh, Gurdev Singh, Karnail Singh, Dilbag Singh, Gurpreet Kaur, Devinder Kaur and Baljit Kaur. The panel members will conduct village-wise meetings to mobilise support for the new union. Besides, a membership drive has also been launched.

“After enrolling members, we will elect the president as per the constitution. Each member of our union will get a chance to share his feedback for the election of the president,” said Longowal. Farmers from Sangrur, Malerkotla and Patiala attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, general secretary of Sangrur district of the BKU Ugrahan, Darbara Singh Chajla, said, “The BKU Ugrahan has taken action against leaders after proper inquiry based on required evidence.”