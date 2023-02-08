Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 7

Members of the Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Dakonda), who were sacked by its chief Buta Singh Burjgill a few days ago, levelled serious allegations against the president today.

They alleged that during the stir against the three farm laws, Burjgill, general secretary Jagmohan Singh Patiala and Gurmeet Singh Bhattiwal, in connivance with the central agencies and the Union Government, tried to derail the agitation.

The expelled leaders claimed that Burjgill had run away from holding a discussion on the notice issued by the inquiry committee of the SKM on December 6, 2022, over the action taken by Burjgill against the agitating farmers. On February 5, Burjgill had expelled Dhaner and two other senior leaders from the union to “stifle the truth”. They said they wanted to hold a discussion on the conduct of Burjgill, Patiala and Bhattiwal.

Senior leaders, including Manjit Singh Dhaner, Gurdeep Singh Rampura, Balwant Singh Upali and Kulwant Singh Kishangarh, said vice-president Gurdeep Singh was expelled from the union on February 2 in an unconstitutional manner.

They said Balwinder Singh Jethuke, Sahib Singh Badbar, and Babu Singh Khuddi were also expelled and they would hold a general council meeting soon.