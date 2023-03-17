Experts warn farmers of thunderstorm, light rain

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

With western disturbance likely in Punjab during the next few days, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have issued a warning to farmers. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, asked farmers to follow university’s recommendations as dry weather was expected to be followed by thunderstorm and lightning in the coming days.

As per weather observations, western disturbance wold likely affect Punjab in the coming two-three days, said Dr PK Khingra, Professor and Head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU. She said there were chances of thundershowers, light rain, lightning and strong winds from March 17-19. Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, advised farmers to withhold irrigation of wheat crop to avoid losses.