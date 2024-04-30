Explain your affiliations: BJP leader to SGPC chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Senior BJP leader Sardar Harjeet Singh Grewal today criticised the recent statement by Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, wherein Dhami advised members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) who have joined BJP to resign from their positions.

In a press conference on Monday, Grewal questioned Dhami's own affiliation with the Shiromani Akali Dal, a party that Grewal claims has become a family party. “Dhami himself should first answer as to what interests he has with SAD affiliation”, Grewal said.

Grewal emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not anti-Sikh and highlighted the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of Sikhs.

He stated, "PM Modi has taken significant steps for the Sikh community's well-being, proving that BJP is inclusive and supportive of Sikhs."

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #DSGMC #Harjinder Singh Dhami #SGPC #Sikhs