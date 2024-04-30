Explain your affiliations: BJP leader to SGPC chief

Chandigarh, April 29
Senior BJP leader Sardar Harjeet Singh Grewal today criticised the recent statement by Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, wherein Dhami advised members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) who have joined BJP to resign from their positions.
In a press conference on Monday, Grewal questioned Dhami's own affiliation with the Shiromani Akali Dal, a party that Grewal claims has become a family party. “Dhami himself should first answer as to what interests he has with SAD affiliation”, Grewal said.
Grewal emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not anti-Sikh and highlighted the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of Sikhs.
He stated, "PM Modi has taken significant steps for the Sikh community's well-being, proving that BJP is inclusive and supportive of Sikhs."
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...