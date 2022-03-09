Low-intensity explosion at police station near Nurpur Bedi

Tribune News Service



Ropar, March 9

An explosion caused some damage to the boundary wall of a police station near Nurpur Bedi on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The explosion at Kalma police post was low intensity, Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said. Not much else is known about the incident.

The damage caused to the boundary wall is pictured here. Tribune photo

Police kept the explosion under wraps until Wednesday.

The explosion, incidentally, comes a day before counting for Punjab assembly elections.