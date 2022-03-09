Low-intensity explosion at police station near Nurpur Bedi

Ropar, March 9
An explosion caused some damage to the boundary wall of a police station near Nurpur Bedi on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.
The explosion at Kalma police post was low intensity, Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said. Not much else is known about the incident.
Police kept the explosion under wraps until Wednesday.
The explosion, incidentally, comes a day before counting for Punjab assembly elections.
