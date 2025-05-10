DT
Home / Punjab / Explosions trigger panic, evacuation in Fazilka

Explosions trigger panic, evacuation in Fazilka

Only the men hold the fort in the border villages
Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:09 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Visuals of 'Operation Sindoor' in light of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. PTI Photo
Panic gripped in the border villages of Fazilka district which share boundaries with Pakistan after loud explosions were heard at 9.03 pm on Friday. The blasts sent shockwaves through the region, prompting the villagers to leaving their homes even during night.

Harmesh Warwal, sarpanch of the border village Jhangar Bhaini village, said the explosions terrified locals, causing many to flee during the night.

“People were frightened. Some families left their houses during the night,” he said.

Hansa Singh, former sarpanch of Mohar Jamsher, which is surrounded by Pakistan on three sides, said that they saw objects, probably drones, flying overhead before the explosions occurred.

He said that women, children and elders have been shifted to safer places. Only the men have been holding the fort in the village.

Sources revealed that most villagers have sought refuge with relatives in safer, more distant areas. Many were seen carrying trunks loaded with household essentials, wheat and other necessities.

The villages, most of which share the boundary with Pakistan, include Mohar Jamsher, Mohar Khiva, Mohar Sona, Mansa alias Bhiwani, Jhangar Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar, Retewali Bhaini, Gulaba Bhaini, Dona Nanka Dhani Sadda Singh, Pakka Chisti, Bakhu Shah, Mohammad Amira, Mumbe Ke, Kadar Baksh and Beriwal Nooran, where the villagers are at the receiving end.

Sirens have been blaring in Fazilka as authorities ramp up emergency measures. In a recent press note, the administration urged residents to return to their homes or take shelter in nearby shops.

