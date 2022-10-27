Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 26

Aspirants of the Punjab Public Service Commission’s (PPSC) exam for the recruitment of civil judges have demanded an extension in the date for filing application forms. They have cited glitches in the PPSC website on the application deadline date.

Website was not working The website was not working apparently due to heavy rush on the last and second last dates — October 9 and 10. Therefore, we want that the PPSC should take a lenient view and extend date for filing applications. -- Navkaran, candidate

The PPSC had given an advertisement seeking applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 159 civil judges. The last date for filling the application form was October 10 and the last date to deposit the fee was October 17. Varun, one of the applicants, said many aspirants were waiting for the exam for years, but they failed to complete their application forms due to technical issues in the commission’s website on the last day. “I have been preparing for the exam for years. The mains exam for the recruitment of civil judges in the state was last held in November 2019. The upcoming exam will be held after three years,” he said.

Navkaran, another candidate, said he had been preparing for nearly three years. He said, “The website was not working apparently due to heavy rush on the last and second last dates - October 9 and 10. Therefore, we are expecting the office to extend the dates. We want that the PPSC should take a lenient view and extend date for filing applications.”

PPSC Examination Secretary Karamjit Singh said the office had forwarded the request to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which would decide on the extension of the date.