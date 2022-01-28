Extortion: Bail for one accused

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 27

The Special NIA Court here on Thursday granted bail to one of the seven accused, Mohd Asif Ali (32), in the case of extortion of Punjab businessmen for not having direct link with other accused. Special Judge, NIA, Mohali, Karunesh Kumar, allowing the bail stated that Asif Ali, who had been in custody since July 10, 2021, had been chargesheeted for the commission of offence under Section 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 (1-A) of the Arms Act.

He had not been chargesheeted under the UA (P) Act. Therefore, the bar of Section 43 (D) (5) of the UA (P) Act, 1967, was not attracted. —