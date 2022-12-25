Extortion case cracked, 2 held after encounter, cop injured

Amritsar, December 24
Cracking an extortion case, the police nabbed two persons within 24 hours of the incident. One of the suspects, Aman, alias Raj Kumar, of Gumtala, was held following an encounter on Friday evening. The other suspect Ajay Boxer, alias Bouncer, was nabbed late in the night.
Aman sustained a bullet injury during the encounter and Ajay’s legs got fractured after he jumped from a rooftop while trying to escape for the police.
The duo had threatened a local fish trader and property dealer and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. Police Commissioner, Jaskaran Singh, said, “After a probe, a trap was laid to nab the suspects. When they came to collect the money, police tried to nab them but they escaped after firing at the police. The police retaliated by firing at them. Aman was shot in his thigh and nabbed and Ajay fled.
“The latter was later nabbed after he jumped from the third floor of his relative’s house while running away from the police. He fell on the first floor and got his legs fractured in the incident. They were admitted in the Civil Hospital for treatment.”
Injured constable Gurjit Singh was admitted to a private hospital.
