Extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa busted, 13 land in police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 18

The Khanna police busted an international extortion and targeted killing module operated by Amrit Bal-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

The module has links with foreign-based terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa.

The police have arrested a total of 13 persons till now, including target suppliers, shooters and shelter providers and seized five illegal weapons and 53 live cartridges from them.

Ludhiana Range IGP Kaustubh Sharma, Khanna SSP Harish Dayama Omparkash and SP(Investigation) Pragya Jain addressed a press conference regarding this today.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahinder Verma, alias DK, of Madhya Pradesh; Ramesh of Rajasthan; Sandeep Singh Shelly of Fatehgarh Sahib; Gurjant Singh, alias Janti, and Sukhvir Singh, both of Ludhiana; Rafi and Waris Ali, both of Malerkotla; Charlas and Parveen Singh, both of Gurdaspur, and Harsimranjit Singh Simma, Sarabjot Singh, Daljit Kaur, alias Mano, and Shamsher Singh, all four of Amritsar.

The IG said Amrit Bal and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had given the job of 14 targeted killings to the suspects.

“It all started on December 5, 2022 when the Khanna police arrested two persons — Mahinder Verma and Ramesh Chauhan — from whom a .32 bore pistol, a .315 country made, 10 live cartridges were seized. During their questioning, their links with gangster Bal came to the fore. In November 2022, these two were also sent to Yamunanagar in Haryana by Bal but they could not commit killing due to some reasons,” he added.

On the further disclosures of these two, three more gang members Gurjant, Sandeep and Sukhvir were arrested with a US-made .45 bore and 20 live cartridges and on further questioning, these three admitted that on the directions of Bal, Mahinder and Ramesh were to commit a killing in Batala and Harsimranjit, Shamsher and Charlas were to arrange shelter and arms for them there, said the IG, adding that on December 18, these three were nabbed with illegal weapons.

The nabbed woman, Daljit Kaur, is a close confidant of Bal; Sarabjot Singh and Parmod, alias Bahman (yet to be arrested), are her aides and three used to get instructions for targeted killings from Bal and Bhagwanpuria and they would then arrange resources for shooters, said the IG, adding that on December 24-25, Sarabjot and Kaur were arrested.

SSP Dayama said the police have also nominated Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria of Bhagwanpur, Amrit Bal of Bholath (now in US), Pargat Singh of Diggi in Patiala (now in England), Jack of Rajasthan and Parmod of Amritsar in the case. All of the suspects were booked under Sections 386, 384, 506 of IPC, 25 of the Arms Act and 17,18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

SP Jain said Bal, Bhagwanpuria and others were engaging young boys through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms and were providing weapons and money through their handlers. “After busting this module, the police have taken steps for the security and safety of the persons who were on their target. Further probe may also lead to the arrest of other members,” added the SP.

Other police officials who were part of the operation are DSP Jashdeep Gill, SHO Khanna City Inspector Sandeep Kumar, CIA Inspector Amandeep Singh.