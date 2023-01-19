 Extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa busted, 13 land in police net : The Tribune India

Extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa busted, 13 land in police net

14 targeted killings averted, claim cops | Gang had identified targets in Punjab, Haryana

Extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa busted, 13 land in police net

IGP Kaustubh Sharma and other officials address a press conference on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 18

The Khanna police busted an international extortion and targeted killing module operated by Amrit Bal-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

The module has links with foreign-based terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa.

The police have arrested a total of 13 persons till now, including target suppliers, shooters and shelter providers and seized five illegal weapons and 53 live cartridges from them.

Ludhiana Range IGP Kaustubh Sharma, Khanna SSP Harish Dayama Omparkash and SP(Investigation) Pragya Jain addressed a press conference regarding this today.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahinder Verma, alias DK, of Madhya Pradesh; Ramesh of Rajasthan; Sandeep Singh Shelly of Fatehgarh Sahib; Gurjant Singh, alias Janti, and Sukhvir Singh, both of Ludhiana; Rafi and Waris Ali, both of Malerkotla; Charlas and Parveen Singh, both of Gurdaspur, and Harsimranjit Singh Simma, Sarabjot Singh, Daljit Kaur, alias Mano, and Shamsher Singh, all four of Amritsar.

The IG said Amrit Bal and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria had given the job of 14 targeted killings to the suspects.

“It all started on December 5, 2022 when the Khanna police arrested two persons — Mahinder Verma and Ramesh Chauhan — from whom a .32 bore pistol, a .315 country made, 10 live cartridges were seized. During their questioning, their links with gangster Bal came to the fore. In November 2022, these two were also sent to Yamunanagar in Haryana by Bal but they could not commit killing due to some reasons,” he added.

On the further disclosures of these two, three more gang members Gurjant, Sandeep and Sukhvir were arrested with a US-made .45 bore and 20 live cartridges and on further questioning, these three admitted that on the directions of Bal, Mahinder and Ramesh were to commit a killing in Batala and Harsimranjit, Shamsher and Charlas were to arrange shelter and arms for them there, said the IG, adding that on December 18, these three were nabbed with illegal weapons.

The nabbed woman, Daljit Kaur, is a close confidant of Bal; Sarabjot Singh and Parmod, alias Bahman (yet to be arrested), are her aides and three used to get instructions for targeted killings from Bal and Bhagwanpuria and they would then arrange resources for shooters, said the IG, adding that on December 24-25, Sarabjot and Kaur were arrested.

SSP Dayama said the police have also nominated Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria of Bhagwanpur, Amrit Bal of Bholath (now in US), Pargat Singh of Diggi in Patiala (now in England), Jack of Rajasthan and Parmod of Amritsar in the case. All of the suspects were booked under Sections 386, 384, 506 of IPC, 25 of the Arms Act and 17,18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

SP Jain said Bal, Bhagwanpuria and others were engaging young boys through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms and were providing weapons and money through their handlers. “After busting this module, the police have taken steps for the security and safety of the persons who were on their target. Further probe may also lead to the arrest of other members,” added the SP.

Other police officials who were part of the operation are DSP Jashdeep Gill, SHO Khanna City Inspector Sandeep Kumar, CIA Inspector Amandeep Singh.

Engaged youngsters through facebook

Bal, Bhagwanpuria and others were engaging young boys through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms and were providing weapons and money through their handlers. — Pragya Jain, SP (Investigation)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

5
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

6
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

7
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

8
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

9
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

10
Chandigarh

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states

Foreign Secretary in Thimphu days after China-Bhutan border talks

Foreign Secretary in Thimphu days after China-Bhutan border talks

‘When will we get Rs 1,500’, village women ask Rahul Gandhi

'When will we get Rs 1,500', village women ask Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra covers 24 km in Indora constituency

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants