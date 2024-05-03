Malerkotla: Extra EVMs to minimise delay in case of snag

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 2

Keeping in view last moment interruption in polling due to sudden breakdown of EVMs or VVPAT machines, the administration claimed to have allocated extra equipment, required for prompt resumption of voting at 400 polling booths at polling stations situated under Amargarh Assembly segment 106 under Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency; Assembly segment 105 under Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Twenty per cent extra ballot units for 400 EVMs and thirty per cent extra VVPAT machines for equal number of devices, were allotted to various polling stations with intent to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electioneering on the polling day.

The claim was made by government personnel led by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Pallavi after undertaking randomisation in presence of representatives of various political parties.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner Harbans Singh, Election Tehsildar Brij Mohan represented the administration while Raju Kothala (AAP) , Mohammad Rana (INC), Mohammad Shafiq Chauhan (SAD), Arpan Kaura (BJP), Shamshad Ansari (BSP) and Amandeep Singh (CPM) witnessed the process of randomisation on behalf of candidates to be launched by their respective parties.

The DEO claimed that the mandatory process of randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs had been undertaken strictly in accordance with guidelines of Election Commission in presence of authorised representatives of various political parties.

“Having done randomisation of adequate number of EVMs and equal number of VVPATs, we have provided lists of equipment allotted to various booths situated under Amargarh and Malerkotla Assembly segments,” said the DEO, maintaining that Assistant Returning Officer (Malerkotla) Aparna MB and Assistant Returning Officer (Amargarh) Gurmit Bansal were advised to ensure safe custody of allotted equipment.

DEO Pallavi claimed that 480 EVMs and 480 VVPATs had been randomised for a total 400 polling booths in the district so that any equipment facing snag is replaced promptly on the polling day.

20% EXTRA BALLOT UNITS, 30% EXTRA VVPATS

DC-cum-DEO claimed that 20% extra ballot units for 400 EVMs and 30% extra VVPAT machines for equal number of devices, were allotted to various polling stations in Malerkotla district with intent to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electioneering on the polling day.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla