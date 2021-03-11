Eye on Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, Amrinder Raja Warring reaches out to residents

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 20

Ahead of the forthcoming byelection to the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring on Friday visited several areas and interacted with locals to gauge the mood on the ground.

After staying at Sangrur last night, he on Friday first went to a local stadium, interacted with youngsters and met senior citizens and later had tea with locals.

At the stadium, Warring asked all youngsters and senior citizens whether they had seen any change after the AAP came to power. Some openly told him the factionalism and failure of his party on various fronts compelled them to vote for the AAP. “We will rectify our mistakes in coming days,” said Warring.

The PCC chief also visited the Labour Chowk to interact with labourers. “We have educated sons at home, but they are unwilling to work as labourers. But there are no jobs for them. Our families face uncertain future,” said Balwinder Singh, a labourer while interacting with Warring.

Besides CM Bhagwant Mann, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and MLA Aman Arora belong to area and AAP leaders are confident of an easy win.

“We will announce the LS candidate as per the feedback of residents” said the PCC chief. In the last two days, Warring has visited all nine Assembly constituencies of Sangrur and Barnala districts.

