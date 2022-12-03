 Eye on Lok Sabha elections, BJP takes Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar in national executive : The Tribune India

Eye on Lok Sabha elections, BJP takes Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar in national executive

Eye on Lok Sabha elections, BJP takes Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar in national executive

Amarinder Singh & Sunil Jakhar



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

With eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Friday named former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state Congress ex-chief Sunil Jakhar as members of the party’s all-important national executive that includes PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others.

Former Punjab minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi has been appointed special invitee to the committee, the top deliberative body of the BJP that sets political agenda for the workers and signals to them the nature of narratives to follow. Alongside Amarinder Singh and Jakhar, former UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh was also included in the executive. With the new inclusions, the committee membership has increased to 83.

Former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, daughter of senior Punjab politician Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, have also come in as special invitees along with Madan Kaushik from Uttarakhand and Vishnudev Sahay from Chhattisgarh. Another important appointment is of former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill as the BJP national spokesperson. Shergill had quietly joined the BJP recently while Amarinder along with daughter and son and Jakhar had joined the BJP in Delhi on September 19.

The appointments come on the eve of a two-day preparatory meeting Nadda has called starting Monday to discuss Lok Sabha election challenges and India’s G20 presidency. BJP state in-charges and general secretaries will attend the meeting in Delhi.

The development aims at boosting the BJP’s prospects in Punjab where it remains electorally weak. The party has two Lok Sabha MPs from the state—Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur and Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur—while the Congress has eight of the total 13. The BJP wants to plan ahead for 2024, which would be the first General Election it would contest without the Shiromani Akali Dal. The two had parted ways over farm laws in 2020, ending their 24-year alliance.

Even in the Punjab elections held earlier this year (where BJP and SAD contested separately), the BJP won only two seats and the SAD three in the 117-member House even though the saffron family scripted history by retaining UP and Uttarakhand and managing to stay in power in Goa and Manipur.

All-important body

  • Cong ex-minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi is special invitee
  • Congress ex-spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill named national spokesperson
  • National executive now has 83 members, 55 special invitees, 179 permanent invitees

#amit shah #BJP #capt amarinder singh #Congress #jp nadda #sunil jakhar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Entertainment

Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to Mumbai hospital

3
Diaspora

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

4
Punjab

BJP gears for Punjab Lok Sabha polls: Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar, Rana Sodhi get organisational roles

5
Punjab

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

6
Trending

Man dies after iron rod breaks window, pierces his neck on board Delhi-Kanpur train

7
Delhi

CBI busts a racket of 'sextortionists'; arrests Delhi resident for blackmailing US-based professor

8
Nation

Narco test: Aaftab killed Shraddha in 'a fit of rage', reveals about her mobile phone, weapons he used to chop her body

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Properties of four GBP fugitives to be attached

10
Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...

US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’

US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’

Will use all relevant tools to ensure terrorists do not use ...

Not passive on Ukraine, talking to both sides: UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj

Not passive on Russia-Ukraine conflict, talking to both sides: UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj

'I carry India with me wherever I go': Google CEO Sundar Pichai

'I carry India with me wherever I go': Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Military Literature Festival: Sparking debate on national security

Military Literature Festival: Sparking debate on national security


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5 kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

3 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 44.95 lakh in Paris auction

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Saturday for MCD poll preparations

Kejriwal government thriving on politics of ‘chaos and freebies’: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi MCD polls

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Smart City meeting held; nod to hiring of more staff

3 held for poaching deer; weapons seized

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes addl charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic