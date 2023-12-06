Eyeing Central funds, Punjab mulls reopening of health centres

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, December 5

Unable to bear the high cost of opening Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) in place of Primary Health Centres (PHCs), the state government seems to have started taking a complete U-turn and is exploring possibilities of again opening the PHCs on the same premises.

According to sources, the issue came up for discussion in a meeting of Civil Surgeons chaired by Director, Health Services, over video conference last week. In the meeting, the Civil Surgeons were asked to share details if there was availability of any additional land in the vicinity of AACs, so that the possibility of reopening PHCs could be explored.

Earlier, around 400 PHCs were converted into AACs, following which the Centre’s National Health Mission (NHM) had lodged a strong protest with the government and had stopped the Central share of Rs 650 crore NHM funds for the financial year 2022-23 and 2023-24.

A senior health functionary said that since the Centre had refused to reconsider its decision, the state government was left with no option except restoring the PHCs.

“So, this is the first step in that direction. Wherever space is available, we will open PHCs and can even consider of constructing new buildings for PHCs at certain places,” he said.

Each PHC caters to healthcare needs of around 30,000 people.

In March, state Health Minister Balbir Singh had conveyed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that the state was ready to make changes in the branding of the AACs and had requested the Centre to release the funds. However, the centre refused to consider the state’s request until they completely reversed the branding of AACs.

Earlier, doctors from PHCs were deployed in urban AACs. The move had faced strong resentment from residents of rural areas.

The bone of contention

The name Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres had been changed to Aam Aadmi Clinics

The outer surface of the buildings should have been painted yellow but the state changed it as per own convenience

The building, doors and windows should have communication graphics in circles but the state had put CM Mann’s photograph

#Aam Aadmi Clinics