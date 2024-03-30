Eyeing Jalandhar, Charanjit Channi to camp at friend’s house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi is clearly keen to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Jalandhar (reserved) seat as is evident from the fact that he has already taken a house for camping at Buta Mandi.

The locality is the hub of Dalit community and is a part of Jalandhar West Assembly segment, which has been earlier represented by MP Sushil Rinku and Sheetal Angural, who have switched from AAP to the BJP.

Channi, who was in city to attend Iftar party organised by the Muslim community.

Channi replied, “Yes, a friend has offered me to stay in the house for as long as I want and has got it readied for me.” Asked if he was interested to contest from here, Channi said, “Some people want me to contest from Jalandhar. It is up to the party to decide.”

