Eyeing keen contest, Sukhbir Badal keeps close watch on Bathinda segment

Lambi (Muktsar), May 16

With former Union Minister and three-time Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal facing political challenge from first-timers in her Lok Sabha constituency, her husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal is concentrating more on this seat.

Sukhbir has spent four days in this parliamentary constituency in the last 10 days. Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the younger brother of Harsimrat, has also toured this constituency once during this period. Besides, Harsimrat’s children too accompanied her in the constituency.

Sukhbir addressed some political gatherings in this constituency on May 8, 10, 13 and even today. Further, he has held some meetings with SAD activists of Bathinda parliamentary constituency at his residence at Badal village here as well.

Sources in SAD said since Bathinda is the home turf of the Badals and all nine MLAs in this parliamentary constituency presently belong to the AAP, thus the Badals were taking every step cautiously.

“This seat is prestigious for the Badal family, thus Sukhbir may spend some more time in Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency in the coming days. Even when he is touring other constituencies, he stays in touch with the party activists of this politically hot constituency over the phone. The other parties’ candidates themselves or their families have Akali background,” said a senior SAD leader.

The AAP has fielded MLA Lambi-cum-Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Congress has fielded former MLA of Talwandi Sabo Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu and BJP has fielded Parampal Kaur Sidhu, daughter-in-law of senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka, while SAD (A) has fielded gangster-turned-activist Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sidhana.

Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency comprises Lambi, Bathinda urban, Bathinda rural, Bhucho Mandi, Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Mansa, Sardulgarh and Mansa Assembly constituencies.

