Muktsar: Eyeing votes for AAP, Punjab minister Dr Baljit Kaur takes to free check-up of needy

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 21

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, who is campaigning for AAP candidates — Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Karamjit Anmol in Ferozepur and Faridkot Lok Sabha constituencies — is also conducting eye check-up of needy persons during her public meetings. “The Cabinet Minister believes in having a personal bond with voters,” said AAP leaders.

Before joining politics in 2022, Baljit Kaur, who is an ophthalmologist, was posted at the Muktsar Civil Hospital for around eight years. She had taken premature retirement in November 2021.

While contesting from the Malout Assembly segment in 2022, she had adopted the same practice of free eye check-up of the masses and during her public meetings and won by a record margin of 40,261 votes.

She did the same during the Gujarat Assembly poll. “It gives me personal satisfaction while serving public as a doctor,” she said.

Sukhjit Kaur, one of her patients, said, “I have never seen Dr Baljit Kaur as a politician. Once I asked her to check my eyes during a public meeting. She did not waste a minute and simply turned on the flashlight of her cellphone and examined my eyes.”

Despite being the Cabinet Minister, she once examined a large number of patients at a free medical check-up camp organised at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Bhagsar village, Malout. She had also examined eyes of the needy persons at a private hospital in Muktsar.

