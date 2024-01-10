Eyewitnesses saw Jagdish Tytler incite mob: CBI to court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 9

The CBI on Tuesday told a Delhi court that eyewitnesses saw Congress leader Jagdish Tytler incite a mob during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots which led to the killing of three persons in Pul Bangash of the national capital.

“There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against Tytler. There are eyewitnesses who saw him incite the mob,” the CBI told Special Judge Rakesh Syal, urging him to frame charges against Tytler, a former union minister, in the case.

After the CBI concluded its arguments on the framing of charges against Tytler, the special judge posted the matter for further hearing on January 22 as Tytler’s counsel sought time to make his submissions.

Around 3,000 people, mostly Sikhs, had died in the riots in the national capital in the aftermath of assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

In its chargesheet filed on May 20, the CBI said Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked” the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh. — & PTI

