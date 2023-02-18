Eyewitnesses’ statements recorded in assault case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 17

A day after Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh and his supporters were booked on the charges of kidnapping and thrashing a youth, the police today visited the spot and recorded the statements of the eyewitness in the incident.

The complainant, Varinder Singh (28), a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district, was allegedly kidnapped from Damdami Taksal at Ajnala late on Wednesday. He told the police that the accused took him in an SUV to a tubewell in Jandiala where Amritpal and his armed supporters were present. Varinder alleged he was assaulted and his phone and purse were snatched.

On his complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 365, 379-B (2), 323, 506 (2), 148, 149 of the IPC against Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Pappalpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Fauji Rode and 20 others.

Jugraj Singh, SP (Investigations), said, “Appropriate action will be taken as per the law. Nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands.”

Varinder Singh told the police that he used to follow Amritpal Singh on social media. He alleged Bikramjit Singh, who accompanied Amritpal Singh, was involved in some unethical activities.

He said he wanted to tell Amritpal Singh about this. As he was not allowed to meet him, he made a video on social media.

On Wednesday, he got a call from someone who said they wanted to meet him at Ajnala. When he went there, three persons took him in an SUV. After he was beaten up, he was let off with a warning not to tell anyone about the incident.

Amritpal booked

The police on Friday visited the site, where a youth was allegedly beaten by Amritpal and his supporters, who were all booked for assault.