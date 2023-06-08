Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, June 7

Hundreds of Punjabi students facing deportation due to forged offer letters hit the streets in Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in Canada.

The aggrieved students said their protest would continue till the deportation process was stopped.

The students laid mattresses and slept at night in the open at night.

This time, the protest was triggered by removal order received by Lovepreet Singh, who hails from Mohali in Punjab. Lovepreet has been asked by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) to leave the country on June 13.

Karamjeet Kaur of Edmonton was also facing deportation on May 30. Balbir Singh, who has been facing deportation, said, “After spending money on a study visa, thousands fail to clear test. These students are demanding the Canadian government to withdraw the decision to deport more than 700 students. The students who have reached Canadian soil and have been cheated by agents in India should be adjusted in Canadian educational institutions.”

The alleged victims, most of whom hail from Punjab, have been receiving support from politicians in Canada.

Several leaders, including Mr Brown, MP for Mississauga-Malton Iqwinder S Gaheer, Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp, MPP (Member of Provincial Parliament) for Brampton South Prabmeet Sarkaria, MPP for Brampton West Amarjot Sandhu and Brampton East MPP Hardeep Grewal, have extended support to the protesting Indian students.

NRI Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has also written a letter to the MEA asking it to take up the matter with the Canadian authorities and stop the deportation.

Punjabi singers Sherry Mann and Elly Mangat had also visited the students’ protest in Canada.

Around 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, received deportation notices from the Canada Border Security Agency after their visa documents were discovered to be fictitious.

It has been revealed that these students applied through Jalandhar-based Brijesh Mishra, who helped students with their visa applications.