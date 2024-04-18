 Facing farmers’ ire, Hans Raj Hans yet to visit Gidderbaha segment : The Tribune India

Facing farmers’ ire, Hans Raj Hans yet to visit Gidderbaha segment

Farmers raise slogans against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Faridkot. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Gidderbaha/Muktsar, April 17

BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans, who has been facing protests by farmers in various parts of the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency during his election campaign, is yet to make a visit to the Gidderbaha Assembly segment in Muktsar district. The saffron party declared his candidature from the reserved constituency on March 30 in its first list of candidates.

Gidderbaha is one among the nine Assembly segments falling in this parliamentary constituency.

Sources said the farmer unions were strong in Gidderbaha and some unruly scenes might occur here. “A majority of farmer unions are up in arms against BJP candidates in the state. In Gidderbaha, some programmes of the BJP candidate were chalked out, but postponed later due to some reasons,” sources said.

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has been the MLA from this segment for three consecutive terms.

Noted folk singer Mohammad Sadique of the Congress is the sitting MP from Faridkot, who had got 4,19,065 votes in 2019 and won by a margin of 83,256 votes from his nearest rival Gulzar Singh Ranike of the SAD. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate from this constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded actor-singer Karamjit Anmol, a close aide of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Amit Kumar, a BJP supporter from Gidderbaha, said, “It has been nearly three weeks since the party announced the candidature of Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot. Surprisingly, he has not yet made a single visit to this segment.”

Gidderbaha resident Sunil Kumar said, “I think the BJP candidate is banking alone on the Modi factor. However, the fact is that he will have to work hard, if he wants to win. Earlier, BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal had started touring this constituency, but he has also not been campaigning for the past sometime due to health reasons.”

In 2022, the BJP, in alliance with former CM Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lokhit Congress (PLC), had contested the Assembly elections in the state. In Gidderbaha, PLC candidate Om Parkash Babbar, who is actually a BJP leader, had, however, got only 391 votes. At that time also, no senior leader of the BJP alliance had campaigned here.

Om Parkash Babbar, BJP’s convener for the Gidderbaha segment, said, “It is a fact that our party candidate has not yet visited this segment. His programmes were chalked out twice, but he could not come due to some reasons. Now, we are again finalising his programmes and he is expected to come here in two-three days.”

