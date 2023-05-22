Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head in Majithia case

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, May 21
Drawing flak for little headway in the investigation into a drug case against former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab Police today replaced the head of the special investigation team (SIT).
IGP (Patiala range) MS Chhina will now head the SIT in place of DIG-cum-Vigilance Bureau Director Rahul S. The orders in this regard were issued by the Director of the Bureau of Investigation of the Punjab Police.
The other members of the SIT will, however, remain the same. They include AIG-rank officer Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Raghbir Singh (DSP, STF, Rupnagar) and Amarpreet Singh (DSP, Kharar-2). IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu will continue to supervise the progress made by the probe team.
This is the second time the SIT probing Majithia’s alleged role in helping drug smugglers has been reconstituted. Majithia was booked during the Congress regime in December 2021. The first SIT was headed by AIG Balraj Singh. After the AAP government took over in the state, it replaced AIG Balraj with IG Rahul S. However, the SIT failed to submit a challan against Majithia.
Earlier, Majithia had claimed innocence saying the police had no proof against him due to which it could not submit any challan. He had demanded the cancellation of the case saying the government was playing politics by neither submitting a challan nor cancelling the case. Majithia had spent over five months in Patiala Jail in the case.
Reacting to the change in the SIT, Arshdeep Singh Kler, chief of legal cell, SAD, said there was nothing new as the AAP government was forcing officers to toe its line. He termed the exercise as part political vendetta.
Tardy investigation
- n This is the 2nd time the SIT has been recast to ensure that a challan is filed
- n 1st SIT led by AIG Balraj Singh; was replaced by DIG Rahul S after AAP came to power
Timeline
- Dec 20, 2021 Majithia booked under NDPS Act; SIT formed
- Feb 24, 2022 SAD leader surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
- March 20 AAP govt appoints DIG Rahul S as SIT head
- August 10 Majithia gets bail
- April 10, 2023 Alleges AAP not presenting challan to delay case
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
SBI: No slip or ID proof to exchange Rs 2K notes
Other banks may follow suit