Facing flak from farmers, Preneet turns to deras ahead of election

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 18

Facing flak from farmers in the rural areas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate turns towards deras as the Lok Sabha elections draw near seeking to garner support from their large followings.

Today, BJP Lok Sabha candidate Preneet Kaur paid a visit to the Dera of Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale, located in Sheikhupur on Sangrur Road, Patiala.

During her visit, Preneet Kaur joined the congregation, sitting among the devotees and listening to the hymns. In a gesture of respect and recognition, she was honoured with a robe by the dera authorities.

It is not the first time that the erstwhile royal family has approached Dhadrianwale during election. During election in 2016, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had conducted a closed-door meeting with Dhadrianwale. Even during the previous election in 2019, Preneet Kaur has visited and sought his blessings.

This is not Preneet Kaur’s first visit to a dera. Previously, the former Minister of State (External Affairs) had visited Dera Hansali Sahib Gurdwara near Mohali, where she also paid her respects. Both deras command a significant following, making them influential in the political landscape.

Soon after joining BJP in March, MP Preneet Kaur, had sought the blessing of Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the head of the Radha Soami sect. The Radha Soami Dera at Beas commands a significant following within the Patiala constituency.

As she continues to seek blessings and support from religious leaders and their followers, the impact of these visits on the upcoming elections remains to be seen.

