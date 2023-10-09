 Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

CM Bhagwant Mann in Delhi to meet Sanjay Singh’s kin. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, October 8

Under fire from the Opposition over presenting a “weak” case in the Supreme Court on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today dared state presidents of the BJP, Congress and SAD to an open debate on different issues facing the state on November 1.

Ready for it, they say

  • Accepting the challenge, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar asked CM under what pressure did the state kneel before SC on water issue
  • PCC chief Raja Warring said it would have been better if farmers were also called
  • SAD’s Sukhbir Badal said he was ready for the debate

CM Mann said: “It’s my open invitation to Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, SAD’s Sukhbir Badal and PCC chief (Amarinder Singh) Raja Warring that instead of squabbling daily over different issues, let us debate in front of media and Punjab residents.”

This comes as the Opposition sharpened its attack on the AAP government for “failing to defend its case on the SYL and the SC asking the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab that was allocated for construction of part of the canal and submit an estimate to the extent of construction carried out on the project”. Yesterday, the SAD protested at Kapuri village in Patiala district and the BJP near the CM’s residence over the issue.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said: “The problem of the SYL is a gift of previous governments. Then SAD CM Prakash Singh Badal had issued a notification for the acquisition of land for the SYL, while Congress’ Darbara Singh filed an affidavit that they had no issue in giving any amount of water to Haryana. Then Congress CM and now a BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh inaugurated the SYL from Kapuri.”

Extending the offer of a debate on all issues facing the state, CM Mann posted on X: “Brothers-nephews, brother-in-laws, friends, toll plazas, youth, farming, trade, shopkeepers, Gurbani, river water, let us have a live debate on all issues.”

“You may bring papers along with you… November 1 ‘Punjab Day’ will be a good day… I don’t need to cram things for speaking the truth,” he added. Replying to the challenge, BJP’s Jakhar said: “We are ready for a debate anytime; however, first tell us under what pressure or for which political interests did you compromise on interests of the state on the SYL issue.” Warring said: “Whenever you are questioned or given an advice, you attempt to distract public attention by raising new issues. It would have been better if you had called the Opposition and farmers for discussions on the SYL issue.” “Bhagwant Mann your challenge is accepted. November 1 is still far away. I am coming to your residence in Chandigarh on October 10…” stated Badal.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Congress #Supreme Court #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

2
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

4
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

5
Chandigarh

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

6
Chandigarh

Quick care saves woman bitten by cobra in Mohali

7
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

8
Entertainment

Burger day

9
Entertainment

‘Be honest’

10
Chandigarh

Rs 61 lakh research grant for two Panjab University faculty members

Don't Miss

View All
Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Top News

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Air Force must reform, else it’ll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Haryana panchayat fines four over crop scheme fraud

Haryana panchayat fines four over crop scheme fraud

Registered land of others as own to claim relief


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

4 from Amritsar part of India's hockey team in Asian Games

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna shares the roller-coaster ride from Amritsar to New York

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Sacrilege a serious, heinous offence regardless of any religion: High Court

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should UT Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

3 yrs on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

27-year-old woman, her two children found dead in Delhi’s Munirka

Supreme Court to hear on October 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala