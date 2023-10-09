Facing flak over SYL, Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition to debate state issues

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, October 8

Under fire from the Opposition over presenting a “weak” case in the Supreme Court on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today dared state presidents of the BJP, Congress and SAD to an open debate on different issues facing the state on November 1.

Ready for it, they say Accepting the challenge, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar asked CM under what pressure did the state kneel before SC on water issue

PCC chief Raja Warring said it would have been better if farmers were also called

SAD’s Sukhbir Badal said he was ready for the debate

CM Mann said: “It’s my open invitation to Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, SAD’s Sukhbir Badal and PCC chief (Amarinder Singh) Raja Warring that instead of squabbling daily over different issues, let us debate in front of media and Punjab residents.”

This comes as the Opposition sharpened its attack on the AAP government for “failing to defend its case on the SYL and the SC asking the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab that was allocated for construction of part of the canal and submit an estimate to the extent of construction carried out on the project”. Yesterday, the SAD protested at Kapuri village in Patiala district and the BJP near the CM’s residence over the issue.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said: “The problem of the SYL is a gift of previous governments. Then SAD CM Prakash Singh Badal had issued a notification for the acquisition of land for the SYL, while Congress’ Darbara Singh filed an affidavit that they had no issue in giving any amount of water to Haryana. Then Congress CM and now a BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh inaugurated the SYL from Kapuri.”

Extending the offer of a debate on all issues facing the state, CM Mann posted on X: “Brothers-nephews, brother-in-laws, friends, toll plazas, youth, farming, trade, shopkeepers, Gurbani, river water, let us have a live debate on all issues.”

“You may bring papers along with you… November 1 ‘Punjab Day’ will be a good day… I don’t need to cram things for speaking the truth,” he added. Replying to the challenge, BJP’s Jakhar said: “We are ready for a debate anytime; however, first tell us under what pressure or for which political interests did you compromise on interests of the state on the SYL issue.” Warring said: “Whenever you are questioned or given an advice, you attempt to distract public attention by raising new issues. It would have been better if you had called the Opposition and farmers for discussions on the SYL issue.” “Bhagwant Mann your challenge is accepted. November 1 is still far away. I am coming to your residence in Chandigarh on October 10…” stated Badal.

