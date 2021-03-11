Facing power outages, Punjab farmers take to streets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Farmers all over the state were on roads today, protesting erratic power supply at a time when they are preparing fields for sowing vegetables and paddy in June. Residents of various towns and villages also complained of unscheduled cuts. At several places, children did not attend school as water supply at their homes and schools was affected.

A group of farmers gheraoed the residence of Power Minister Harbhajan Singh in New Amritsar. Farmers also gheraoed the office of Chief Engineer in Jalandhar. Ram Singh Bhainibaga, Mansa unit president of the BKU (Ugrahan), said, “Why has the state closed the thermal plant at Bathinda and is instead buying electricity from private plants. The plants that shut recently (Ropar and Banawala) should be fined for the closure period.”

The Talwandi Sabo plant in Banawala started generating 610 MW today. The Ropar plant restarted a 200-MW unit last night. The PSEB Engineers’ Association said the crisis was due to “insufficient coal supply and closure of 880-MW plants at Bathinda and Ropar”.

