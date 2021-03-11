Facing power outages, Punjab farmers take to streets

Chandigarh, April 29
Farmers all over the state were on roads today, protesting erratic power supply at a time when they are preparing fields for sowing vegetables and paddy in June. Residents of various towns and villages also complained of unscheduled cuts. At several places, children did not attend school as water supply at their homes and schools was affected.
A group of farmers gheraoed the residence of Power Minister Harbhajan Singh in New Amritsar. Farmers also gheraoed the office of Chief Engineer in Jalandhar. Ram Singh Bhainibaga, Mansa unit president of the BKU (Ugrahan), said, “Why has the state closed the thermal plant at Bathinda and is instead buying electricity from private plants. The plants that shut recently (Ropar and Banawala) should be fined for the closure period.”
The Talwandi Sabo plant in Banawala started generating 610 MW today. The Ropar plant restarted a 200-MW unit last night. The PSEB Engineers’ Association said the crisis was due to “insufficient coal supply and closure of 880-MW plants at Bathinda and Ropar”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull