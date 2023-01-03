Fact-finding panels collect samples in Zira

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 2

Situation became tense at Mansurwala village on Monday when members of the Sanjha Morcha objected to the entry of workers inside the premises of workers from gate number 2.

Members of the Sanjha Morcha alleged the plant workers tried to run over the protesters with their pick-up van, the fact which was vehemently denied by the plant management.

The incident took place today around 9.30 am when around nine workers, who came in two vehicles were going inside the plant, however, the protesters spotted them and prevented them from going inside.

Baldev Singh Zira, district chief, BKU (Krantikari) alleged the plant workers were going inside to destroy the evidence and asked the police to take action against them. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

As per information, the plant workers were detained by the police to assuage the protesters, however, no case was registered.

Sarpanch Gurmail Singh and other members of the Sanjha Morcha alleged the plant management was trying to fiddle with evidence in connivance with the state government, adding that earlier also the plant officials had removed the pumps from the borewells, but no action was taken against them.

“The police had asked us not to go towards gate number 2 of the plant with assurance that no plant workers shall be allowed to go inside,” said Jagtar Singh.

The committees set up by the state government continued their work without any participation from the members nominated by the Sanjha Morcha.

Sagar Setia ADC (General) said the Soil Inspection and Crop Assessment teams today collected samples from various places inside the plant and some other locations in surrounding villages. The ADC said the Health Analysis Committee has almost completed their sampling and assessment regarding which the report was being prepared. He further said the team comprising scientists from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, constituted to look into the alleged death of cattle have collected over 30 blood samples of cattle, besides 30 samples of “excreta” and urine and another nine samples of fodder and four samples of cattle feed from various locations around the plant.

As per information, the Water Pollution committee will collect the samples tomorrow to finalise their report.

Earlier, the state government had asked the committees to complete their report within 10 days, however, in wake of the Sanjha Morcha members not extending their support to these probe panels, the teams were likely to take more time to complete ground work following which the samples will be sent to various labs for the report.

The Sanjha Morcha has announced to launch a state-wide protest starting from Tuesday.