Punjab: Failed to issue RCs, firm's contract terminated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Taking a serious note of suspension of the work of issuing registration certificates (RCs) of new vehicles and driving licences (DLs), Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday issued a contract termination notice to Smart Chip Limited for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of issuing the RCs and DLs in a stipulated time-frame.

Earlier, show-cause notices had been issued to the company for halting the work. However, the company had not given adequate response to the notices.

Giving details, the Transport Minister said, “The management of the company had been instructed to complete the work in a timely manner as per the terms and conditions of the contract in view of the reports of delay.”

The Minister said offer letters were being issued to L-2 and L-3 companies and public sector units for allotment of the work so that registration certificates and driving licences could be issued at the earliest. Asserting that stern legal action would be taken against the company, which does not live up to the agreement, Bhullar said the process of blacklisting Smart Chip Limited had been initiated for disrupting the government work.

The Minister said directions had been issued to ADGP (Traffic) AS Rai to consider the RCs and DLs downloaded from DigiLocker or m-Parivahan app as valid documents. The commuters showing these online documents should not be challaned, he said.