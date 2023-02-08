 FAITH DEALERS: Dedicated teams out to attract people to independent churches : The Tribune India

FAITH DEALERS: Dedicated teams out to attract people to independent churches

FAITH DEALERS: Dedicated teams out to attract people to independent churches

People attend a prayer organised by a pastor in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 7

A few years ago, when Pentecostal churches had started proliferating, conversions were limited to lower castes and weaker sections of society in rural and semi-urban areas.

Now, the penetration of the churches can be easily felt even in cities. Various hi-tech methods like telephonic prayer lines, the use of social media for broadcasting ‘prarthana sabhas’ live and use of QR codes for sharing links to people’s accounts are in vogue. Once any call is made or some interest is shown, the trained personnel of the church reach out to them.

New method of duping followers

Sometimes, when we enter the premises to attend a programme, they give us a pouch. All those who get this pouch make sure that they put in some cash to offer while returning, depending on whatever amount they are carrying or are in the capacity of paying. A follower at The Church of Signs and Wonders, Khambra, Jalandhar

Family sold gold for ‘miracle healing’

The last time we could hold ghar wapsi was four months ago when a four-year-old daughter of a Mumbai-based couple passed away in a church in Jalandhar. She had cancer. The family had sold its gold to pay Rs 80,000 to the pastor. They visited the church thrice, but later felt cheated. After her cremation, they returned to their roots. Manoj Nanna, Hind Kranti Dal

Dheeraj Vaid, a banker from Jalandhar, hails from a Brahmin family. He was upset owing to the mental illness of his daughter, now aged 28 years. A few years back, he started taking her to a church at Khambra village for her healing. She has not been cured but Vaid has become a staunch follower of the pastor.

Now, he has even started preaching the Christianity at a Brotherhood Church on Nakodar Road, taking meetings of 200-300 people every Tuesday and Saturday evenings. Getting closely associated with the church, he is also a member of their ‘prachar committee’ and has been going door-to-door to convince people to be a part of their meetings.

Other than the dedicated outreach teams, these churches have a network of professionals, including bouncers, who move with pastors, choir teams that keep playing the music intermittently, dancers, script writers, enactment teams, videographers, editors, social media handlers, etc, who jointly make an effort to leave their influence. The allurement methods, however, remain the same, including a promise of ‘healing’, monetary aid, monthly ration, recordings of testimonies of ‘cured’ people and the technic of removing evil spirits.

Catholic and social activist Tarsem Peter says, “The rush at the new churches has been increasing like the way people start visiting a new mall out of curiosity to see what is in store. The traditional deras on the city’s periphery have in contrast lost their footfall drastically.”

The changed faith and belief of a member or two in the family has also become a cause of dispute in many households. Jaipal Singh of Kalia Colony in Jalandhar manufactures anti-mud flaps for truck tyres. His entire family is Sikh but his elder brother is now a follower of a church at Khojewal village of Jalandhar.

“It was his wife who first got inclined to the church and he followed her. Everyone in our family tried to convince him to return to the faith but the couple does not listen to us,” says Jaipal.

Manoj Nanna of the Hind Kranti Dal, who is engaged in ghar wapsi, is finding it difficult to make people return to their religion. “The last time we could hold ghar wapsi for someone was about four months back when a four-year-old daughter of a Mumbai-based couple passed away in a church in Jalandhar. She had cancer. The family had sold its gold to pay Rs 80,000 to the pastor for her prayers. Believing in the pastor, they visited the church thrice, but later felt cheated. After her cremation, they returned to their roots,” Nanna said.

The system of taking offerings also varies from church to church. A follower at the biggest church of the region - The Church of Signs and Wonders, Khambra village, Jalandhar, said, “Sometimes, when we enter the premises to attend a programme, they give us a pouch. All those who get this pouch make sure that they put in some cash to offer while returning, depending on whatever amount they are carrying or are in the capacity of paying.”

Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon, a historian and author, says, “The spread of superstitions and ideas of miracle healing by the new churches has to be checked. It is the failure on the part of the SGPC not to be able to check these in the Sikhism. The SGPC and the Singh Sabha lack people with commitment and dedication, who can dare to get this stopped. The level of intellect in them is missing as they cannot even pen hard-hitting write-ups against all such evil designs against the religion.”

Pastor Bajinder Singh had been maintaining, “We are not asking people to come to our church. They are coming on their own. At times, we have a gathering of over 1 lakh. Hundreds of people getting cured are giving testimonies in our favour.”

Pastor Ankur Narula, in the programme telecast on Sunday, said, “Other than the followers attending our programme, there are hundreds of people, who are getting cured remotely after participating in our prayers online. They too send us video clips of how they got healthy again.”

Health Minister Balbir Singh said, “We are aware that there is a lot of belief in superstitions in society related to faith healing which is being generated by some babas and saints. But we can act only if there is a specific complaint made to us on the matter.”

Hi-tech methods

Various hi-tech methods like telephonic prayer lines, the use of social media for broadcasting ‘prarthana sabhas’ live and use of QR codes for sharing links to people’s accounts are in vogue. Once any call is made or some interest is shown, trained personnel of the church reach out to them

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

2
Nation

Woman SHO caught on camera getting massage from constable on duty in UP's Kasganj police station; video goes viral

3
Nation

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani's rise: Rahul Gandhi

4
Nation

Indian Army airlifts 30-bed field hospital to quake-hit Turkey

5
Diaspora

Johns Hopkins names Indian-American student as 'world's brightest' for second consecutive year

6
Ludhiana

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

7
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

8
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

9
J & K

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

10
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Top News

PM aided Adani’s meteoric rise: Rahul attacks govt; BJP calls charge baseless

PM aided Adani's meteoric rise: Rahul attacks govt; BJP calls charge baseless

SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge

SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge

Appointment opposed over ‘BJP link’

JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

NTA to declare ranks after session 2 in April

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Supreme Court to hear plea against bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in 4 weeks

Supreme Court to hear plea against bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in 4 weeks


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

Now, Sampark centres in Chandigarh to open on Sunday too

Chandigarh MC approves Rs 2,176.43 crore budget

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Yamuna pollution: Delhi L-G writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up sewage treatment plants

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

4 booked for thrashing man to death in Doraha, hunt on

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land