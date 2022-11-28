Fake currency worth Rs 40K seized, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 27

The police seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 40,000 and arrested three persons in Sriganganagar near Abohar on Saturday.

Investigating officer (IO) Mota Ram said Mukesh Nayak Suratgarh, Salim Khan Rawatsar and Vijender Nazir of Chak 7-SGM village were arrested for carrying fake Rs 500 and 2,000 denomination notes.

The IO said as per the preliminary investigation, Vijender alias Nazir Khan was on bail in a murder case. Mukesh Nayak was jailed in a rape case and both became friends in jail. After being released on bail, the duo came into contact with Salim Khan who was the mastermind of fake notes racket.

He used to prepare fake notes using a computer, scanner and printer and give them to Vijender and Mukesh. Both of them used to transact using fake notes in the market. Some other people were also said to be involved in their gang, the IO added.

