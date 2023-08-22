Fake domicile papers: Baba Farid University denies admission to four more

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 21

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has barred four more candidates from admission under NEET UG-2023 for MBBS and BDS courses under the Punjab state quota seats.

These candidates had allegedly submitted domicile certificates of more than one state in the second round of the counselling. The medical university had last week barred 13 candidates during the first round of counselling for the same reason.

After receiving numerous complaints from parents and candidates alleging the use of double domicile by many candidates to take the benefit of state quota seats in more than one state, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences had started the scrutiny of certificates submitted by suspected candidates.

They were told to send documentary evidence to support the fact that they had not applied for state quota seats in any state other than Punjab, failing which their candidature would not be considered, said Dr SP Singh, the registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. After the verification of documents, four candidates were barred from admission under the state quota in Punjab, he added.

It was found two of these candidates had applied for state quota seats in states other than Punjab as well. Additionally, they had submitted false undertakings. Therefore, they were debarred from the admission.

The other two candidates were failed to submit any documentary evidence in support of their reply despite repeated requests by the university, the registrar of the university said.

As per rules, a candidate can not avail the benefit of state quota seats in more than one state on the basis of his/her domicile certificate.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #Faridkot #MBBS