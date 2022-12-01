Fake FB accounts of Bathinda DC Shaukat Ahmed Parray crop up

Tribune News Service

Bathinda: Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ahmed Parray has become the latest victim of cybercriminals. Some miscreants have created fake Facebook accounts under the name “Shaukat Ahmed Parray” and are demanding money and favours from the public. The DC has asked the residents not to pay anyone demanding money in his name or engage with anyone posing as him. TNS

Man suffers burn injuries

Muktsar: A man suffered burn injuries after his car caught fire on the Malout-Bathinda highway on the outskirts of Gidderbaha on Wednesday. The injured has been identified as Jaspal Singh of Peori village. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital. He was reportedly returning to his village after dropping his son at school when the incident took place. TNS

Sudarshan Parhar Exercise

Abohar: Troops of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps carried out the Sudarshan Parhar exercise on Tuesday in deserts of Rajasthan. The exercise involved synergised application of offensive power supported by new technologies in an integrated all-arms environment. Lt Gen AK Singh, GoC-in-C, Southern Command, oversaw the exercise. OC

Retired JE dies by suicide

Abohar: A 70-year-old retired junior engineer of the Irrigation Department, Gurdeep Singh, reportedly ended his life by shooting himself with a licensed double-barrel gun at his Kunj Vihar residence in Sriganganagar. On the basis of a report given by Sukhwinder Kaur, wife of the deceased, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated. OC

Two killed in road mishap

Abohar: Two persons were killed when a tractor-trailer overturned outside Chak 5-PGM village in Sriganganagar on Tuesday. The deceased, Ram Pratap Jhajharia, of Chak 7-LM village and his neighbour, Ram Kumar, were going to sell paddy at the grain purchase centre in Chak 4-LM village. The rear tyre of the tractor reportedly burst and both victims were trapped under the vehicle when it overturned. OC

Duggal takes charge as DC

Moga: A 2012-batch IAS officer, Senu Duggal, has assumed the charge of the Deputy Commissioner of Fazilka district. She is the third woman officer to lead this sensitive border district. Born in 1968, she has a PhD in Arts and Social Sciences. She has succeeded Himanshu Aggarwal, who has now been posted as the DC of Gurdaspur district.