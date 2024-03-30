Fake medical practitioner held in Abohar

Abohar, March 29
The city-2 police have arrested a Nai Abadi resident here for pursuing medical practice without any degree or license.
According to the information, Fazilka Drug Inspector Sheshan Mittal, accompanied by police personnel, checked a medicine shop-cum-clinic and recovered 530 capsules. The owner, identified as Manish Bunty, could not produce the bill against medicines and also had no legal document to carry out the practice. The shop was sealed and Bunty was arrested. A case has been registered.
