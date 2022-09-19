 ‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres : The Tribune India

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

Farmer blames Goniana-based arhtiya for selling him spurious product

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

The damaged paddy field at Burj Mehma village in Bathinda district.

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 18

Standing paddy crop on 12 acres got completely damaged after the alleged use of fake pesticide by a farmer at Burj Mehma village of the district. The farmer has blamed a Goniana-based arhtiya for selling him fake pesticide.

Probe underway

Justice will be delivered to the affected farmer after a thorough probe into the matter. Dilbag Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Bathinda

Gurpreet Singh, the affected farmer said: “I have given a written complaint against the arhtiya for selling me the fake pesticide at the Nehianwala police station. I bought pesticide from Shadi Lal and sprinkled it on my standing paddy crop. After three-four days, the crop started drying. I brought the matter to the notice of the arhtiya, but he is not ready to accept his fault. If I do not get money for the damaged crop, then there will be no alternative for me than to commit suicide in front of the firm selling the pesticide.”

Ram Singh Brar, a leader of village unit of the BKU Ekta Sidhupur said: “Gurpreet Singh’s paddy crop got damaged due to use of fake pesticide. The arhtiya did not even provide the bill for pesticide sold to him. If action is not taken against the firm owner, we will start a stir in Goniana.”

However, the arhtiya has refuted the allegations, citing that the farmer concerned owes him money and that he has not sold any pesticide to latter.

Gora Singh, in-charge of Killi Nihal Singh village police post, said: “We have received a complaint from a farmer against an arhtiya. We are thoroughly investigating the matter and action will be taken as per the findings.”

