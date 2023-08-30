Fake SC certificate of agricultural officer cancelled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the fake Scheduled Caste certificate of Jaswinder Singh, posted as Agricultural Development Officer at Guru Har Sahai (Ferozepur), has been invalidated by the state-level scrutiny committee.

The Cabinet Minister stated that a complaint was lodged by Balbir Singh with the Principal Secretary of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities. In this complaint, it was revealed that Jaswinder Singh had obtained the fake certificate. She said the department had written to the Ferozepur DC, requesting the action in the case.

