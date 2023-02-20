Fake websites on the rise, govt issues alert

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 19

The Punjab Government has issued an alert on the emergence of many fake websites which are similar in looking to the government’s official website, https://punjab.gov.in.

These fraudulent websites are attempting to collect data and payment from citizens, said a notice on the state government’s website.

The notice said all citizens need to ensure that they visited only the legitimate portal of the state government and not the ‘similar looking’ websites for the purpose of making any payment or sharing information.

In its alert, the government has listed the fake websites, including www. punjab-govt.in, www.punjab-gov.in, www.punjabgovt.in and www.punjabgov.co.in.

