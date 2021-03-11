Fall in line: Punjab Congress to sulking leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The rebellious tone struck by PCC ex-chief Navjot Sidhu on Friday has not gone down well with the party leadership. Close on the heels of show-cause notice to PCC ex-chief Sunil Jakhar by the AICC for ‘anti-party’ activity, the leadership is closely watching public utterances by senior leaders.

Sidhu’s meeting with Governo has been taken with a pinch of salt by the leadership. Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary, without naming Sidhu, said no one would be allowed to run parallel activities. “Irrespective of the position, all have to fall in line. Indiscipline will not be tolerated. You will come to know about it in the coming days,” he said. —

