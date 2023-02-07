False case against sarpanch, ex-MLA protests at Sirhind

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 6

Former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, along with his supporters, held a protest outside the Sirhind BDPO office today over registration of “false” case against Congress sarpanch of Jallah village and 20 others under political pressure.

On the complaint of the Sirhind BDPO, Ramesh Kumar, the police had registered a case against Devinder Singh Jallah, sarpanch of Jallah village, under Sections 186 and 353 of the IPC for allegedly preventing him from performing his duty.

The BDPO had alleged that the sarpanch and his 20 supporters entered his office, raised slogans and disrupted the functioning.

The former MLA alleged that the BDPO was already facing corruption charges as he was caught red-handed accepting bribe by the Vigilance. He said he would expose misdeeds of officials and political leaders and the role of the MLA’s nephew in government offices and illegal colonies on March 31.

He said the Fatehgarh Sahib MLA had instructed panchayat secretaries not to pass any resolution regarding development projects. He further said no JE was preparing estimates whereas lakhs of rupees were lying with village panchayats.