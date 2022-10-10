'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Bathinda, October 9
A rally was held against cases been registered against Lakha Sidhana and other youths in Punjab, at Mehraj village in the district on Sunday.
SAD (A) president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, Waris Punjab De president Amritpal Singh, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, Amitoj Mann and state president of the BKU (Krantikari) Surjit Singh Phool participated in it.
Speaking on the occasion, they targeted the state government. They said the government had become a puppet of the Delhi Government. They alleged that illegal cases were being filed against the youth of the state and those who raised their voice were being branded as gangsters.
Lakha Sidhana said he was raising the issue of the rights of people but the government wanted to suppress his voice. He said a 21-member committee would be formed to fight for the cancellation of “false cases” being filed against the youth.
Simranjit Singh Mann said, “I know Lakha Sidhana; he is involved in social works and has never done anything illegal, but now false charges are being levelled against him.”
Sukhpal Khaira and Amritpal Singh also criticised the government saying that it had not been able to provide justice in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh said after his son’s death, artistes in the state were in a state of fear.
