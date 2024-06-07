False ceiling gives way at PSPCL Suvidha Kendra, none injured

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 6

The false ceiling of PSPCL Suvidha Kendra-1 located opposite Tara Estate near manned railway crossing 50-B on Abohar-Sriganganagar Road suddenly collapsed today when the staff arrived on duty. All of them had a narrow escape.

After the night-long thunderstorm and mild showers, the Suvidha Kendra was opened today morning and the employees were stepping in when the down ceiling fell down with a crash.

According to information available, the Suvidha Kendra was constructed 10 years ago during the tenure of the then Akali BJP government. At that time, such centres were developed not only in the PSPCL complexes but also in police station premises and tehsil complexes across the state. A look at the collapsed ceiling indicates that the iron bars used in the down ceiling had rusted and the quality of other construction materials also appears to be substandard.

People said that until this down ceiling is rebuilt, clouds of danger will continue to loom over the heads of the employees and hundreds of consumers visiting the Suvidha Kendra.

Sub Divisional Engineer Rajiv Grover said that senior officials have been informed about the incident so that necessary action can be taken.

It is noteworthy to mention that last year, in the de-addiction centre of the 100-bedded Civil Hospital, a part of the ceiling of the rehabilitation centre had also suddenly collapsed.

