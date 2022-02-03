False info: Med varsity serves show-cause notices on students

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 2

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has issued show-cause notices on many candidates for allegedly giving false information in their affidavits (submitted to the university) during the first round of counselling for the MBBS course.

In their affidavits, these candidates mentioned that they had not applied in any other state or UT for admission in MBBS course under 85 per cent state quota seats meant for Punjab domicile residents.

However, during the verification of the documents of these candidates and cross-checking it from neighbouring states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Delhi, the BFUHS found that many of them had applied for admission in more than one state under the state quota scheme.

Dr Raj Bahadur, Vice-Chancellor, BFUHS, said, “These candidates seem to have violated rules and furnished false information to the university in their affidavits. We have issued show-cause notices to many candidates.”

The BFUHS has been conducting the counselling for MBBS and BDS courses in 22 medical and dental institutes in the state. The university was to announce the result of first-round of counselling with allotment of seats on January 31, but it has been postponed for an indefinite period.

All the states/UTs have eligibility criteria for the state quota seats, which protect the rights of actual residents of that state/UT with a mandatory period of schooling along with a fixed period of residence to make the candidate eligibile for the state quota.

However, multiple litigations have been filed related to the admission of many students from other states after they got admission to the medical and dental colleges of Punjab claiming themselves as a bonafide resident.

In a pre-emptive move, the BFUHS had mandated all candidates and their parents to submit affidavits to confirm that they were not claiming the benefit of residence in any other state or UT.

Dr Bahadur said, “We warned the students regarding cancellation of their admission in case the information turns out to be false, but still some candidates are trying to mislead the university.”

MBBS counselling