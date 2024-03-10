Family booked for abetment to suicide

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 9

The police booked all six members of a Tahliwala village-based family under Section 306 of the IPC for abetment to suicide. Kailash Rani of Mohkam Araian village lodged an FIR at Jalalabad police station alleging that the family was the reason for her 28-year-old son Charanjit Singh ending his life by suicide.

Kailash Rani stated in the complaint that her son had been in a live-in-relationship with Kulwinder Kaur, a divorcee, for the last two years. On February 18, Charanjit and Kulwinder went to her parents’ house, from where he returned alone. Charanjit went to Tahliwala on March 6 to bring Kulwinder back, but she and her parents humiliated him, and the woman refused to return with him. Unable to bear the humiliation, Charanjit hanged himself, said his mother.

