Family urges govt to bring Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mortal remains to India

Gurbaxpuri

Panjwar (Tarn Taran), May 6

As the news broke out that Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead by armed assailants in Lahore in Pakistan on Saturday morning, the residents of the village started going to his ancestral house to meet with the family members.

Sarabjit Singh, elder brother of Panjwar, urged the government to bring back his mortal remains so that his last rites could be performed.

“We came to know about the incident through the media. He never contacted us after crossing over to Pakistan decades ago,” he said.

Sarabjit (70), along with his two brothers — Baldev Singh (68), an ex-Army man, and Amarjit Singh (66), a retired bank employee — lives at their ancestral house.

Speaking to the media, they alleged after Panjwar went to Pakistan, the Punjab Police unleashed terror against the family.

They had to face huge mental and physical torture in the aftermath of his joining Khalistan Commando Force, they added.