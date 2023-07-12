Faridkot: 3 of Bambiha gang arrested

Faridkot: Five days after three-motorcycle riders fired shots into the air to intimidate a trader in Jaito town of the district, the police arrested the culprits belonging to the Bambiha gang on Tuesday. The arrests were made after an exchange of fire between cops and miscreants. tns
Gangster Bishnoi hospitalised
Faridkot: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was on Tuesday shifted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here after he complained of fever. Doctors said he was suffering from viral gastroenteritis. TNS
Allot land to AAP in UT: CM
Chandigarh: The AAP on Tuesday wrote to the Governor, seeking allotment of institutional land to for the party’s Punjab unit in Chandigarh. In a letter, CM Bhagwant Mann said even after seeking land for the office in meetings and interactions on many occasions, there had been no response from the UT.
