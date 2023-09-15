Faridkot: 40-yr-old man dies by suicide; six booked

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 14

The police have booked six persons, including a travel agent and three bank officials, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 40-year-old man here.

Deceased Kuldeep Singh, who was working as a peon in a bank, had paid Rs 3.5 lakh to a travel agent to reach Portugal on work permit visa.

Even after allegedly failing in getting him a visa, the agent was not returning the money that Kuldeep had arranged after borrowing from known persons.

It has been alleged that while bank officials had also sacked him from work, he was said to be under stress to return money to the lenders.

A father of two children, Kuldeep Singh allegedly embraced death by hanging himself from a tree in a field at Dana Romana village of the district on Thursday.

