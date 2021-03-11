Faridkot admn, NGOs jointly promote millets

Faridkot, May 8
To promote diversification and encourage the use of millets, the district administration, Red Cross Society, Health and Agriculture Departments and Kheti Virasat Mission, an NGO, organised a workshop here on Sunday.
Require less water
Millets can be grown in bad weather and poor soil conditions. They require less water. — Aman Keshav, Project Director, ATMA
The organisers urged people to join hands to restore the fast-depleting water table. “If we begin to include millets in our daily diet, we will not only help farmers, but also save water, said Aman Keshav, project director, Agricultural Technology Management Agency. Deputy Commissioner Dr Ruhi Dugg said these were sturdy crops that weren’t usually infested by pests.
