Faridkot CDPO booked for firing at Civil Supplies official

Mohali, June 18

The police have booked Faridkot Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and District Programme Officer Karan Brar for the charges of attempt to murder after he allegedly fired shots at Sadiq Food and Supplies Inspector Pavittar Singh (37) for objecting to harassment and stalking of his wife on June 14.

Cross cases registered The suspect and the victim have been admitted to the hospital. According to suspect CDPO Karan Brar, Food & Civil Supplies Inspector Pavittar and his men chased him, stopped his SUV, and attacked him, following which he fired shots as a form of self-defence. We have taken the statements of both sides and registered a cross-FIR too. We are investigating the matter. — Harjeet Singh, Faridkot SSP

The victim’s wife, a clerk, was posted in the suspect’s office before she sought a transfer to the Sector 34 head office of the Punjab Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children recently.

Police officials said an attempt to murder and the Arms Act case were registered against the suspect at the Faridkot police station on June 14; however, senior officials of both departments are tight-lipped about the incident and their course of action. The victim, Pavittar Singh, refused to comment on the case.

In his complaint to the police, Pavittar stated that he and Brar were friends earlier; however, the suspect started harassing and stalking his wife under the pretext of official work. He said that when he and his brother Pratap Singh went to meet Brar at his home to dissuade him from doing so, he did not relent. Pavittar said on June 14, around 9.30 pm, he and Sukhwant Singh were going in their car when the suspect came from the Talwandi side and parked his SUV in front of his car near Chand Marriage Palace and started abusing him.

Pavittar said, “He aimed a pistol at me and fired three shots. I sustained injuries to my right arm and thigh. Passersby rushed me to the GGSMC Hospital for treatment.”

Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh said, “The suspect and the victim have been admitted to the hospital. According to the suspect, Pavittar and his men chased him, stopped his SUV, and attacked him, following which he fired shots as a form of self-defence. We have taken the statements of both sides and registered a cross-FIR too. We are investigating the matter.”

