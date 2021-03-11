Faridkot 'chitta' sale video goes viral; 7 arrested

Faridkot, May 4
Seven youths were arrested here today after a purported video of a peddler openly selling drugs near the railway station went viral on social media.
Former PCC chief Navjot Sidhu shared the video on his Twitter handle. He sought immediate action to break the alleged nexus between peddlers, police and politicians.
The video had started making rounds on social media since Tuesday. It showed addicts lining up to buy ‘chitta’ from a peddler, identified as Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggi, who charged Rs 200 for each packet of the drug and a few buyers could even be seen purchasing more than one packet.
Police sources said Jaggi, who is at large, was a resident of Faridkot’s Sanjay Nagar locality, situated adjacent to the railway station. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. The police claimed to have seized 300 gm “heroin-type white powder”. — TNS
Must break nexus
The STF report and HC have observed that a nexus between drug peddler (sic), police and politician exists, which is yet to be broken. Political will absent... Ramifications clearly evident …. Somewhere in Faridkot. — Navjot Singh Sidhu, PCC ex-chief
