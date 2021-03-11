Faridkot: Clean chit to AAP leaders Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Sadhu Singh in criminal case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 26

Two years after AAP’s Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, former MP Sadhu Singh and other party members were booked under Section 188 of the IPC for allegedly breaking the locks on the gate to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here and violating the Covid guidelines, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate today closed the case as “untraced”.

The police had sought closure of the case after presenting an “untraced” report in this case. AAP leaders and several unidentified persons were booked for violating the Covid guidelines. In its report, the police claimed all violators of the District Magistrate’s orders had muffled faces so couldn’t be identified. The period of limitation to present challan had also elapsed in the case, claimed the police.

