Faridkot college to get 65 acres to restart 4-year BSc course

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 31

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday asked Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal to provide 65 acres of land to the Faridkot Krishi Vigyan Kendra so that it could be used by Government Brijindra College in the town.

Non-compliance with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) rules due to a lack of a farm land had cost the college its four-year BSc (agriculture) course.

Reportedly, there have been no admissions for the BSc course in the college for the past three years, down to the fact that the college does not fulfil some conditions under the Punjab State Council for Agricultural Education Act and non-compliance with the ICAR rules.

As per the ICAR rules, an institution should have at least 30 hectares of land to run a BSc (agriculture) programme. Over the last two years, various student outfits have held demonstrations to oppose the closure of the course.

Sandhwan on Tuesday convened a meeting with PAU officials. The speaker asked the Principal Secretary of Higher Education and the Secretary of Agriculture to make some arrangements to ensure that the college meets the ICAR requirements.