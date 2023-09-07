Faridkot DC orders dress code for govt staff, stirs row

Faridkot, September 6
The Deputy Commissioner’s orders on a dress code for its employees on Wednesday has stirred a controversy. DC Vineet Kumar has asked the employees to avoid wearing T-shirts and jeans during the office hours.
The DC said it had been observed that many government officers and employees were attending offices in T-shirts and jeans.
While the order has left many employees grumbling, the DC said it was to ensuredecent dress code among staff.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports
Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...
Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court
Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’