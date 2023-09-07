Faridkot DC orders dress code for govt staff, stirs row

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 6

The Deputy Commissioner’s orders on a dress code for its employees on Wednesday has stirred a controversy. DC Vineet Kumar has asked the employees to avoid wearing T-shirts and jeans during the office hours.

The DC said it had been observed that many government officers and employees were attending offices in T-shirts and jeans.

While the order has left many employees grumbling, the DC said it was to ensuredecent dress code among staff.

